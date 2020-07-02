Global  

Zinedine Zidane rests Eden Hazard & warns Real Madrid about overconfidence

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane caused a surprise after he left winger Eden Hazard out of his squad to face Getafe in the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Thursday night.

Hazard still hasn't got back to anywhere near his best form after a long-term ankle injury. Speaking in his press conference before announcing the squad,...
 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will not rest until they are declared champions as Barcelona slips.

