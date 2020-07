Antifa/BLM is EVIL RT @horowitz39: https://t.co/MyrXD4bbGU Another reason for those of us who believe in One Nation Indivisible not to watch NFL games next y… 5 seconds ago Teevannel RT @mchooyah: I was not aware there was more than one... https://t.co/lBjIx8KWFH 9 seconds ago Cecilia Parodi NEVER HEARD OF BLACK ANTHEM. THERE IS ONLY 1 ANTHEM, THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.....NFL will play Black national anthem 'L… https://t.co/DfdK4J7Rio 25 seconds ago De Plorabus Unum RT @RetUSCG2010: Read the article. That’s enough pandering BS for me... I’ll never watch the NFL again. I can’t support any organization… 29 seconds ago LOGAN KITTY BACKS THE BLUE🚔👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️ Been a Seattle 12 since 1976, that ends now. We are one nation, not white and black. Bye bye NFL! https://t.co/YbKKe9Dg01 29 seconds ago David Vaessen I wonder if the leftwing media will complain when not a single person stands up or removed their hat for this bulls… https://t.co/vxDALSISzM 30 seconds ago Piper @realDonaldTrump How is this possible, when the President of America will allow the NFL to play a "Black National A… https://t.co/ZGffRvxyiy 38 seconds ago Brian Jenkins what do not take away the real national athem or you NFL are done.... https://t.co/ESoGQU4VxC 42 seconds ago