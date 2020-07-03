‘I have trained incredible players and Phil Foden will be one of them’ – Pep Guardiola says 20-year-old will star for Man City for the next 10 years after David Silva exit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks



An animal lover has caused a stink in his hometown during lockdown while going for a walk - with his pet SKUNK.Liam Tanner, 23, has taken Niffler out for a walk every other day since the start of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 hours ago Overland Park to fund Crisis Intervention Training for all police officers



Crisis Intervention Training will begin for all Overland Park Police Officers next year. It comes after a more than two year push from the mother of a fatally shot teen. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:20 Published 19 hours ago Man discovers girlfriend's deceitful move while shopping for an engagement ring



The 28-year-old man shared on Reddit that he was planning to propose to his 26-year-old girlfriend, who he had been dating for three years.and had sought out her best friend “Justine” to help him.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:05 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Man City boss Pep Guardiola encourages England coach Gareth Southgate to back 'incredible' Phil Foden Twenty-year-old notched a goal and an assist in his side's 4-0 thrashing of new champions Liverpool on Thursday night

Independent 5 days ago





Tweets about this