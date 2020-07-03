Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I have trained incredible players and Phil Foden will be one of them’ – Pep Guardiola says 20-year-old will star for Man City for the next 10 years after David Silva exit

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City have no need to sign a replacement for David Silva, as Phil Foden can be ‘an incredible player for the next ten years’. The City boss heaped praise on the 20-year-old, after he helped inspire his team to a 4-0 victory over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. After performing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season 01:01

 Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks [Video]

An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks

An animal lover has caused a stink in his hometown during lockdown while going for a walk - with his pet SKUNK.Liam Tanner, 23, has taken Niffler out for a walk every other day since the start of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Overland Park to fund Crisis Intervention Training for all police officers [Video]

Overland Park to fund Crisis Intervention Training for all police officers

Crisis Intervention Training will begin for all Overland Park Police Officers next year. It comes after a more than two year push from the mother of a fatally shot teen.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:20Published
Man discovers girlfriend's deceitful move while shopping for an engagement ring [Video]

Man discovers girlfriend's deceitful move while shopping for an engagement ring

The 28-year-old man shared on Reddit that he was planning to propose to his 26-year-old girlfriend, who he had been dating for three years.and had sought out her best friend “Justine” to help him..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City boss Pep Guardiola encourages England coach Gareth Southgate to back 'incredible' Phil Foden

 Twenty-year-old notched a goal and an assist in his side's 4-0 thrashing of new champions Liverpool on Thursday night
Independent


Tweets about this