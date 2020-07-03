|
‘I have trained incredible players and Phil Foden will be one of them’ – Pep Guardiola says 20-year-old will star for Man City for the next 10 years after David Silva exit
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City have no need to sign a replacement for David Silva, as Phil Foden can be ‘an incredible player for the next ten years’. The City boss heaped praise on the 20-year-old, after he helped inspire his team to a 4-0 victory over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. After performing […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this