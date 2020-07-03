Tottenham reject swap bid from Juventus for Tanguy Ndombele which included former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey

Global  

Tottenham have rejected an offer from Juventus which would see them sign Aaron Ramsey with Tanguy Ndombele heading the other way. Ndombele and former Arsenal star Ramsey have failed to live up to expectations in their debut seasons at Tottenham and Juventus, respectively. And The Telegraph claim Spurs rejected Juve’s approach because the France midfielder, […]
