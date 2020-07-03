Tottenham reject swap bid from Juventus for Tanguy Ndombele which included former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Tottenham have rejected an offer from Juventus which would see them sign Aaron Ramsey with Tanguy Ndombele heading the other way. Ndombele and former Arsenal star Ramsey have failed to live up to expectations in their debut seasons at Tottenham and Juventus, respectively. And The Telegraph claim Spurs rejected Juve’s approach because the France midfielder, […]
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..
