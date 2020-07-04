Global  

Chelsea FC, Man City interested in signing 26-year-old French defender – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Chelsea FC and Manchester City are interested in Everton full-back Lucas Digne, according to a report in England. ESPN is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both looking at Digne as a potential alternative to Leicester City’s highly-rated full-back Ben Chilwell. The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard had set his […]

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:20

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat [Video]

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Guardiola on Leroy Sane: I would have loved him to stay [Video]

Guardiola on Leroy Sane: I would have loved him to stay

Pep Guardiola admits he could not stand in Leroy Sane's way as the winger nears a move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City. City are understood to have agreed a deal worth up to £54.8million to sell..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
City Councilors Targeted As Report Cards Placed At Their Homes [Video]

City Councilors Targeted As Report Cards Placed At Their Homes

One city councilor said the action was unacceptable.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:49Published

Chelsea & Man City go after Digne

 According to a recent report from the Mirror, both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in making a move for Everton full-back Lucas Digne – and...
SoccerNews.com


