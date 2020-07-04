Chelsea FC, Man City interested in signing 26-year-old French defender – report
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Chelsea FC and Manchester City are interested in Everton full-back Lucas Digne, according to a report in England. ESPN is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both looking at Digne as a potential alternative to Leicester City’s highly-rated full-back Ben Chilwell. The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard had set his […]
