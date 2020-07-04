UFC Fight Island suffers huge setback as UFC 251 main event is CANCELLED after Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19 Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

One of the biggest proposed fights for UFC Fight Island is officially OFF after Gilbert Burns revealed he has contracted COVID-19. The 33-year-old was scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight world title on July 11, but has tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from the bout. Given how much time and effort […]


