Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC Fight Island suffers huge setback as UFC 251 main event is CANCELLED after Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
One of the biggest proposed fights for UFC Fight Island is officially OFF after Gilbert Burns revealed he has contracted COVID-19. The 33-year-old was scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight world title on July 11, but has tested positive for coronavirus and has withdrawn from the bout. Given how much time and effort […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 16:57Published
CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon

UFC 250 was a night of early finishes and highlight-reel KOs. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Cody Garbrandt's vicious power,..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 11:36Published
CAGESIDE Episode 3: A Look At UFC 250 Nunes Vs. Spencer [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 3: A Look At UFC 250 Nunes Vs. Spencer

UFC 250 will take place Saturday after several delays. Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:50Published

Related news from verified sources

UFC 251: Gilbert Burns out of Fight Island main event after testing positive for COVID-19, per report

 Burns was scheduled to be the headliner of the first UFC event on Fight Island against Kamaru Usman
CBS Sports


Tweets about this