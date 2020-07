Championship RESULTS: Bristol City SACK Lee Johnson after yet another defeat, Leeds and Brentford win Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Bristol City have sacked manager Lee Johnson following yet another defeat for the Robins, this time at the hands of Cardiff. Danny Ward scored the decisive goal, the substitute running onto a ball from fellow sub Lee Tomlin before slotting a left-footed effort in. This came after City sub Benik Afobe surrendered possession. The 1-0 […] 👓 View full article