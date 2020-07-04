|
Bristol City sack manager Lee Johnson after fourth straight defeat
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Championship side Bristol City have sacked manager Lee Johnson after their loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.
Johnson: We’ll keep fighting for promotion 02:34
Lee Johnson admitted Bristol City’s promotion push will be a ‘uphill task’ after they lost 1-0 to Cardiff but vowed to keep fighting until the end of the season.
