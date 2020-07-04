Global  

Bristol City sack manager Lee Johnson after fourth straight defeat

Team Talk Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Championship side Bristol City have sacked manager Lee Johnson after their loss to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The post Bristol City sack manager Lee Johnson after fourth straight defeat appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Johnson: We’ll keep fighting for promotion

Johnson: We’ll keep fighting for promotion 02:34

 Lee Johnson admitted Bristol City’s promotion push will be a ‘uphill task’ after they lost 1-0 to Cardiff but vowed to keep fighting until the end of the season.

