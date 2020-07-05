Global  

‘No way’ – Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti refutes rumours stars like Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, and Richarlison could be sold

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 July 2020
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he does not have to sell any of his star players this summer. The Toffees have seen Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, and Richarlison all linked with transfers in recent weeks. Digne could be an alternative for Chelsea as they hunt a new left-back with Ben Chilwell currently top of […]
News video: Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference

Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference 00:56

 Post match press conference with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after his side's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League.Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's European dreams are still alive after the defeat of the Foxes.

