|
‘No way’ – Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti refutes rumours stars like Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, and Richarlison could be sold
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he does not have to sell any of his star players this summer. The Toffees have seen Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, and Richarlison all linked with transfers in recent weeks. Digne could be an alternative for Chelsea as they hunt a new left-back with Ben Chilwell currently top of […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this