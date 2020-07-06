Global  

Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick's fault

FOX Sports Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick's faultAfter signing former MVP Cam Newton, New England became just the 6th team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season. And here’s some good news for Patriots fans: all five of the previous teams went on to make the following postseason. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Patriots will miss the playoffs due to Bill Belichick.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick's fault

Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick's fault 02:12

 After signing former MVP Cam Newton, New England became just the 6th team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season. And here’s some good news for Patriots fans: all five of the previous teams went on to make the following...

