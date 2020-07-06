Skip Bayless: Cam and the Patriots will miss the playoffs, and it will be Bill Belichick's fault Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After signing former MVP Cam Newton, New England became just the 6th team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season. And here's some good news for Patriots fans: all five of the previous teams went on to make the following postseason. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Patriots will miss the playoffs due to Bill Belichick.


