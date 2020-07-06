Shannon Sharpe explains why Dak Prescott is ranked too high against opposing QBs in 2020 season
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The Dallas Cowboys ranked Dak Prescott against the quarterbacks he’ll face in 2020. Coming in at number 1 is Russell Wilson, followed by Lamar Jackson. Dak was ranked third, while Matt Ryan came in at number 4 and Carson Wentz at number 5. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Dak should be lower on the list.
