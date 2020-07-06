Global  

Shannon Sharpe explains why Dak Prescott is ranked too high against opposing QBs in 2020 season

FOX Sports Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe explains why Dak Prescott is ranked too high against opposing QBs in 2020 seasonThe Dallas Cowboys ranked Dak Prescott against the quarterbacks he’ll face in 2020. Coming in at number 1 is Russell Wilson, followed by Lamar Jackson. Dak was ranked third, while Matt Ryan came in at number 4 and Carson Wentz at number 5. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Dak should be lower on the list.
