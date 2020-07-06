Global  
 

Watch Tottenham teammates Hugo Lloris and Hueng-min Son almost come to blows during half-time of Everton clash

Monday, 6 July 2020
Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris had to be separated by several of their Tottenham Hotspur teammates at half time of their game against Everton. In what was a dreary first half of football in north London, it then became clear what sparked a furious melee between the two Spurs players. The South Korea international had […]
News video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates 01:27

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

