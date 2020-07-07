Jose Mourinho second to only Sir Alex Ferguson as he records 200th Premier League win with Tottenham’s defeat of Everton Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Jose Mourinho recorded his 200th Premier League win on Monday night as Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 – with the Portuguese becoming only the fifth manager to achieve that feat. Only Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson (322) has reached that landmark in fewer matches than the Portuguese boss (326). Mourinho won 140 top-flight games across […] 👓 View full article

