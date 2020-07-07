Global  

Jose Mourinho second to only Sir Alex Ferguson as he records 200th Premier League win with Tottenham’s defeat of Everton

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho recorded his 200th Premier League win on Monday night as Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 – with the Portuguese becoming only the fifth manager to achieve that feat. Only Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson (322) has reached that landmark in fewer matches than the Portuguese boss (326). Mourinho won 140 top-flight games across […]
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the "Fair Play Cup" and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0..

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..

 Tottenham's woes are continuing after the Premier League's resumption and up next are an in-form Everton side in north London. A shocking 3-1 defeat to...
