Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling can keep ‘getting better’ after Man City forward’s stunning hat-trick in Brighton thrashing
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Pep Guardiola has backed Raheem Sterling to keep improving after his hat-trick heroics in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Brighton on Saturday. Sterling, 25, has scored 17 league goals this season, and a total of 27 in all competitions – making this the England forward’s most prolific club campaign of his fledging career. City arrived […]
Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to...
Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier... BBC News Also reported by •Team Talk •News24 •Independent •Seattle Times
Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick as Manchester City beat Brighton 5-0 and their next test comes on Monday - off the pitch - when they discover their Champions... Daily Star Also reported by •Seattle Times