Pep Guardiola believes Raheem Sterling can keep ‘getting better’ after Man City forward’s stunning hat-trick in Brighton thrashing

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has backed Raheem Sterling to keep improving after his hat-trick heroics in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Brighton on Saturday. Sterling, 25, has scored 17 league goals this season, and a total of 27 in all competitions – making this the England forward’s most prolific club campaign of his fledging career. City arrived […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal 00:42

 Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to...

