News24.com | Jason Holder hails Shannon Gabriel's 'massive heart' as Windies beat England
Monday, 13 July 2020 () West Indies captain Jason Holder praised the "massive, massive heart" of Shannon Gabriel following the tourists' four-wicket win in the first Test against England at Southampton on Sunday.
