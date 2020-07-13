News24.com | Jason Holder hails Shannon Gabriel's 'massive heart' as Windies beat England

Global  
 

West Indies captain Jason Holder praised the "massive, massive heart" of Shannon Gabriel following the tourists' four-wicket win in the first Test against England at Southampton on Sunday.
Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

Captains reflect on West Indies' first test victory

 Ben Stokes and Jason Holder reflect on the West Indies victory in the first Test in their three match series.

