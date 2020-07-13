Global  
 

Man City Champions League ban: CAS announce suspension is overturned and Etihad club will play in Europe next season

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Man City’s European ban has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it has been announced. It was announced in February that UEFA had banned City from its club competitions for the next two seasons due to breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, while a £25million fine was […]
