Man Utd and Chelsea can’t have complaints on Man City ruling, says Gary Neville

Daily Star Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Man Utd and Chelsea can’t have complaints on Man City ruling, says Gary NevilleGary Neville says UEFA's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year European ban should not affect the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are chasing down a top four spot
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP

Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP 06:02

 Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester City, UEFA and FFP after City successfully overturned their two-year ban from European football.

