Man Utd and Chelsea can’t have complaints on Man City ruling, says Gary Neville
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Gary Neville says UEFA's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year European ban should not affect the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are chasing down a top four spot
Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..
