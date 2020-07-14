Man Utd and Chelsea can’t have complaints on Man City ruling, says Gary Neville Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gary Neville says UEFA's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year European ban should not affect the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are chasing down a top four spot Gary Neville says UEFA's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year European ban should not affect the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are chasing down a top four spot 👓 View full article

