Both teams to score at Sassuolo vs Juventus 4/7 for Wednesday’s Serie A showdown Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: Serie A Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/7 @ 888sport In what should be a lively contest on Wednesday night, a high-flying Sassuolo will host defending champions Juventus from behind closed doors. Starting with the hosts, while Sassuolo might have left it too late to mount a serious European charge, few would have expected […]



The post Both teams to score at Sassuolo vs Juventus 4/7 for Wednesday’s Serie A showdown appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

