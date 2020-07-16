Global  
 

Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: La Liga title returns to Madrid

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid hosted Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on Thursday evening in a game which, if won, would mathematically confirm Los Blancos as the new La Liga champions with a game to spare. Sitting four points above arch-rivals Barcelona, the last round would be of no consequence when it comes to the top-end […]

