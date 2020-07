2nd Test: Stokes, Sibley put ENG on top on Day 2 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Ben Stokes' impressive 176 took England to an imposing first-innings score of 469-9 declared in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday. The tourists, faced with a tricky hour to bat until stumps on the second day, lost John Campbell to the recalled Sam Curran and were 32-1 at the close.