Danny Ings hits 21st Premier League goal of the season as Southampton edge past relegation-threatened Bournemouth in south coast derby
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Danny Ings netted his 21st Premier League goal of the season as Southampton defeated relegation-threatened Bournemouth 0-2 in the south coast derby. Ings struck for the hosts four minutes before half-time after expertly stroking the ball into the corner of the net from inside the area. The 27-year-old, who began his career with the Cherries, […]
