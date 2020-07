joaquin gonzales RT @AP_NFL: Washington’s NFL team brings back former chief marketing officer Terry Bateman to oversee “name change and branding process.” h… 9 minutes ago

WKBN 27 First News RT @WKBNSports: Washington NFL team brings back exec to work on name change https://t.co/gJ5ZUk6v51 https://t.co/dxB1EI8Fr4 32 minutes ago

WKBN Sports Washington NFL team brings back exec to work on name change https://t.co/gJ5ZUk6v51 https://t.co/dxB1EI8Fr4 32 minutes ago

AP NFL Washington’s NFL team brings back former chief marketing officer Terry Bateman to oversee “name change and branding… https://t.co/qmHBAHnvcX 48 minutes ago

Nickie RT @BigBootyHartley: Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys fans when the Washington Post article dropped vs when Dan Snyder is forced to sell the tea… 4 days ago

Justin Anderson and Marcus Morris kissed! 😳😳😳 Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys fans when the Washington Post article dropped vs when Dan Snyder is forced to sell the… https://t.co/HFjrSQMqbx 4 days ago

T M @dcsportsbog There’s already a Washington Justice sports team in town. Freedom would probably look strange without… https://t.co/Ci3ogLJ8oY 6 days ago