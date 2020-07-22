|
Premier League relegation fight: Dean Smith calls on Aston Villa to finish the job on final day against West Ham after valuable Arsenal victory
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Dean Smith has urged Aston Villa to win their final game and complete the great escape after a 1-0 victory against Arsenal put them in pole position for Premier League survival. Trezeguet’s brilliant first-half winner saw the relegation-threatened side grab a crucial three points at Villa Park on Tuesday night. It lifted Villa out of […]
