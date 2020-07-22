Premier League relegation fight: Dean Smith calls on Aston Villa to finish the job on final day against West Ham after valuable Arsenal victory Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Dean Smith has urged Aston Villa to win their final game and complete the great escape after a 1-0 victory against Arsenal put them in pole position for Premier League survival. Trezeguet's brilliant first-half winner saw the relegation-threatened side grab a crucial three points at Villa Park on Tuesday night. It lifted Villa out of […]


