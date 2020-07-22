Global  
 

Premier League relegation fight: Dean Smith calls on Aston Villa to finish the job on final day against West Ham after valuable Arsenal victory

talkSPORT Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Dean Smith has urged Aston Villa to win their final game and complete the great escape after a 1-0 victory against Arsenal put them in pole position for Premier League survival. Trezeguet’s brilliant first-half winner saw the relegation-threatened side grab a crucial three points at Villa Park on Tuesday night. It lifted Villa out of […]
News video: Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference 00:39

 Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the...

