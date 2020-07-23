Global  
 

Footage shows Chelsea boss Frank Lampard telling Liverpool bench to ‘f*** off’ in touchline row at Anfield

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Footage has emerged of Frank Lampard’s touchline row  s he was heard telling the Liverpool bench to ‘f*** off’. The Chelsea boss was furious with referee Andre Marriner’s decision to award a free-kick for a foul on Sadio Mane by Mateo Kovacic in his side’s 5-3 defeat to the Reds on Wednesday evening. Liverpool star […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place

Frank Lampard focused on Chelsea's 'number one goal' of a Champions League place 01:03

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard previews his side's Premier League match away to Liverpool.

