Footage shows Chelsea boss Frank Lampard telling Liverpool bench to ‘f*** off’ in touchline row at Anfield
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Footage has emerged of Frank Lampard’s touchline row s he was heard telling the Liverpool bench to ‘f*** off’. The Chelsea boss was furious with referee Andre Marriner’s decision to award a free-kick for a foul on Sadio Mane by Mateo Kovacic in his side’s 5-3 defeat to the Reds on Wednesday evening. Liverpool star […]
