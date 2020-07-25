Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal suffer blow in pursuit of wonderkid compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Joelson Fernandes looks set to sign new Sporting Lisbon contract

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon teenager Joelson Fernandes, who looks set to sign a new deal with the Portuguese club. The 17-year-old is the latest star to emerge from the prestigious Sporting academy, which has produced the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and, more recently, Bruno Fernandes. Reports in Portugal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City [Video]

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation [Video]

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation

It had already been delayed from April - now the annual showcase in which TV programmers tout their upcoming content roster in pursuit of long-term ad sales commitments has dealt a further blow. With..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal linked with move for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes who has been compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

 Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes. The 17-year-old has even been compared to Portugal icon Cristiano...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this