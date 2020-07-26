Global  
 

Gary Neville reacts to Bruno Fernandes’ display in Man United’s 2-0 win at Leicester

The Sport Review Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville praised Bruno Fernandes for his vital contribution after his penalty secured third place for Manchester United after a 2-0 win at Leicester City. The Portugal international has been Manchester United’s best player in the Premier League following his £47m move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Fernandes was […]

The post Gary Neville reacts to Bruno Fernandes' display in Man United's 2-0 win at Leicester appeared first on The Sport Review.
