Gary Neville reacts to Bruno Fernandes’ display in Man United’s 2-0 win at Leicester

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neville: Man Utd must invest this summer



Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club must spend in this summer's transfer window with four or five additions needed to challenge for the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP



Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester City, UEFA and FFP after City successfully overturned their two-year ban from European football. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:02 Published 2 weeks ago 10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!



Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:27 Published on June 29, 2020

Tweets about this