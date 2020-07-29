Paul Cook to leave Wigan following in-trouble club’s relegation to League One and new favourite for Bristol City job
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Wigan are expected to announce the resignation of manager Paul Cook. The 53-year-old has decided to leave his post at the DW Stadium following the club’s relegation to League One and is now favourite to become Bristol City’s new boss. Cook guided the Latics to 13th in the Championship this season, with this side thumping […]
