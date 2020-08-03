Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel Folau refuses to kneel with team mates for Black Lives Matter in Super League

SBS Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Israel Folau's refusal to take a knee to mark the Black Lives Matter movement has overshadowed the return of the Super League season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled In Elizabeth, NJ

Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled In Elizabeth, NJ 00:46

 The Elizabeth, New Jersey, community came together Saturday to highlight injustice.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

High School, College Students March For Black Lives Matter In Philadelphia [Video]

High School, College Students March For Black Lives Matter In Philadelphia

They want more diversity and inclusion on their campuses.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
Permitted BLM artwork removed and damaged by city employees [Video]

Permitted BLM artwork removed and damaged by city employees

Permitted Black Lives Matter artwork was removed and damaged by Baltimore City employees.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:09Published
McNamara: Folau made a personal decision [Video]

McNamara: Folau made a personal decision

Catalan Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says Israel Folau's decision not to take the knee for Black Lives Matter doesn't represent the views of the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Folau refuses to kneel in Super League

 Israel Folau's refusal to take a knee to mark the Black Lives Matter movement has overshadowed the return of the Super League season.
SBS


Tweets about this