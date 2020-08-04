|
Leeds United eye Ollie Watkins if Brentford fail in promotion bid
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Leeds United are interested in signing Brentford star Ollie Watkins, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, August 2, 2020). It has been reported that Leeds will make a move for the 24-year-old attacking player if Brentford fail to clinch promotion to the Premier League. The Bees will take on Fulham at Wembley […]
