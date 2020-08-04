Leeds United eye Ollie Watkins if Brentford fail in promotion bid

Global  
 

Leeds United are interested in signing Brentford star Ollie Watkins, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, August 2, 2020). It has been reported that Leeds will make a move for the 24-year-old attacking player if Brentford fail to clinch promotion to the Premier League. The Bees will take on Fulham at Wembley […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview 01:15

 An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League.

