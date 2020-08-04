Leeds United eye Ollie Watkins if Brentford fail in promotion bid

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion



Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away. Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre



A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations



A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this