Angel Gomes signs for Lille and breaks silence on Manchester United exit with emotional message on Instagram

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Lille have won the race for Angel Gomes following his Manchester United exit – and the 19-year-old has broken his silence on his Red Devils departure. The United academy graduate, who joined the club aged six, left Old Trafford last month after refusing to sign a new deal due to concerns over his pathway into […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy 01:11

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa League trophy at the end ofthe 2019/20 competition.

