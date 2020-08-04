|
Angel Gomes signs for Lille and breaks silence on Manchester United exit with emotional message on Instagram
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Lille have won the race for Angel Gomes following his Manchester United exit – and the 19-year-old has broken his silence on his Red Devils departure. The United academy graduate, who joined the club aged six, left Old Trafford last month after refusing to sign a new deal due to concerns over his pathway into […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this