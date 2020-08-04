Bianca Andreescu will defend U.S. Open title, Rafael Nadal out due to pandemic
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Canada's Bianca Andreescu will defend her women's title at the U.S. Open, but defending men's champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will skip it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..
Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concernsover coronavirus. The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want totravel to the United States for the event, which..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published