Bianca Andreescu will defend U.S. Open title, Rafael Nadal out due to pandemic

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Canada's Bianca Andreescu will defend her women's title at the U.S. Open, but defending men's champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will skip it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
