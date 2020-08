You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Babar Azam enhances reputation with sublime half-century to frustrate England Babar Azam reached a regal half-century just before rain brought an early tea on the first day of England’s opening Test against Pakistan with the tourists 121...

Belfast Telegraph 15 hours ago



1st Test: Azam punishes Eng on rain-curtailed Day 1 Babar Azam struck a fluent unbeaten half-century as Pakistan closed a rain-shortened first day of the first Test against England on 139 for two at a gloomy and...

IndiaTimes 10 hours ago





Tweets about this