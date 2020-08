You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woods helped by putter switch



Tiger Woods reflects on an opening-round 68 at the PGA Championship and explains the thought process behind using a different putter. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:42 Published 6 hours ago New putter for Tiger ahead of PGA Championship



Tiger Woods looks set to play with a new putter at this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:46 Published 1 day ago Tiger: PGA different with no crowds



Tiger Woods believes the PGA Championship will feel different without spectators, although still expects an exciting week at TPC Harding Park. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Woods makes solid start at US PGA Championship with England's Rose one off lead Tiger Woods shoots his lowest opening round in a major since 2012 after a two-under-par 68 at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

BBC News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this