Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims cheeky dig at Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United’s Europa League victory against FC Copenhagen

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes’s extra-time penalty was enough to secure Manchester United a spot in the Europa League semi-finals at FC Copenhagen’s expense – but it was not the Portugal international’s finest display. And clearly his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, held the same view as he aimed a subtle dig in the midfielder’s direction following United’s 1-0 triumph […]
