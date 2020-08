Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie on Hibernian’s radar Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hibernian are interested in signing Ross McCrorie from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun. Hibs are set to make their move for the 22-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder. Hibs manager Jack Ross is keen on securing the services of […] 👓 View full article

