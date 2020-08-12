Global  
 

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for headbutting Wizards' Moe Wagner

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo was suspended one game after he lost his cool and headbutted Moe Wagner, and will miss the Bucks' final seeding game Thursday.
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Video Game Choices that Ended the Game Early

Top 10 Video Game Choices that Ended the Game Early 08:43

 Well, that's one way to finish a video game... For this list, we're looking at various moments in video games where players could end the game earlier than expected.

NBA suspends Giannis for one game over headbutt

 Milwaukee Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss one game for his headbutt on Moe Wagner.
FOX Sports

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards' Moe Wagner

 Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a charge, then lost his cool and headbutted Moe Wagner in the face after the two exchanged words.
USATODAY.com

Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards player

Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards player Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee’s game against the Washington Wizards after the NBA MVP headbutted Moe Wagner
FOX Sports


