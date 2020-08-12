|
|
|
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for headbutting Wizards' Moe Wagner
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo was suspended one game after he lost his cool and headbutted Moe Wagner, and will miss the Bucks' final seeding game Thursday.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Ric Bucher: Giannis is a loyal dude, he's sticking with the Bucks
Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to address the rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo may be tempted to leave the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bucher insists..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:13Published
|
Top 10 Video Game Reveals No One Saw Coming
No one could have predicted these video game moments! For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest revelations and reveals in video games that were a complete shock to everyone.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:44Published
|
Beck Spotlight: How Far Can Giannis Take the Bucks?
@howardbeck: Giannis Antetokounmpo might have back-to-back MVPs on lock, but the Bucks haven't proven they're ready to contend for a title
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:58Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|