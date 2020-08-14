Global  
 

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski not at Leo Messi level – Barcelona boss Qique Setien (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s Champions League semifinal clash with Bayern Munich, Barcelona boss Quique Setien said Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski was a great player, but still not at the level of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. 🗣 "Lewandowski is a great footballer, but I believe he's not at the level […]
 Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

