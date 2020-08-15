|
Bayern´s Neuer saddened to see German rival Ter Stegen concede eight goals
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was saddened to see German rival and Barcelona counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen concede eight goals in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final humiliation. Bayern embarrassed LaLiga giants Barca 8-2 in Lisbon, where Neuer’s team-mates became the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match. […]
