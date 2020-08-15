Bayern´s Neuer saddened to see German rival Ter Stegen concede eight goals Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was saddened to see German rival and Barcelona counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen concede eight goals in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final humiliation. Bayern embarrassed LaLiga giants Barca 8-2 in Lisbon, where Neuer’s team-mates became the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this