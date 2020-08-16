Global  
 

Former India opener, UP minister Chetan Chauhan dies of Covid

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said. Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.
