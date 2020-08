MotoGP & SBK News Austrian MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco in 'terrifying' MotoGP crash - BBC News https://t.co/SOMvnzKTqe 56 seconds ago Jessica Davis RT @Fox_Motorsport: “Zarco is almost a murderer." 😱 https://t.co/77seRNMMTZ 15 minutes ago むなげっちおーぞ RT @gponedotcom: NEAR TRAGEDY Zarco-Morbidelli: the photosequence of the collision at 300!: On lap 9 of the Austrian GP Zarco crossed the t… 40 minutes ago Ravi V S RT @JackdeMenezes: "This could have been a potential disaster" Valentino Rossi says he was 'very, very scared' by his near-miss today and… 48 minutes ago sharleen whiley Chuffin ‘ell! Valentino Rossi definitely has someone looking over him': MotoGP legend narrowly avoids horror crash… https://t.co/Ktn09FN2lR 49 minutes ago Angela Coats Incredible how he gets up from this.. 😬😳😱 Video: Rossi makes lucky escape after huge 200mph MotoGP crash https://t.co/A7OPEmP6Yf 1 hour ago Fox Motorsport “Zarco is almost a murderer." 😱 https://t.co/77seRNMMTZ 2 hours ago Pavesi Marr RT @MylesIM1: 🏁MotoGP🏁 Roundup of Austrian🇦🇹 GP Andrea Dovizioso🇮🇹 won an entertaining race but a horror crash between Johann Zarco🇫🇷 and… 2 hours ago