Schenn's OT winner gives Blues win over Canucks in Game 3 Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Brayden Schenn scored in overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win on Sunday, putting them back into contention in their first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks. 👓 View full article

