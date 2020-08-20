PSG midfielder Verratti: I´ll do anything to play in the Champions League final Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Marco Verratti says he will do everything to play for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich, a match he described as the most important 90 minutes in the club’s history. Italy midfielder Verratti was unable to play in the quarter-final triumph over Atalanta due to a calf injury that plagued him […] 👓 View full article

