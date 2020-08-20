Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSG midfielder Verratti: I´ll do anything to play in the Champions League final

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Marco Verratti says he will do everything to play for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich, a match he described as the most important 90 minutes in the club’s history. Italy midfielder Verratti was unable to play in the quarter-final triumph over Atalanta due to a calf injury that plagued him […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final 01:43

 Kingsley Coman says his "heart is 100%" with Bayern Munich ahead of facing boyhood club Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG [Video]

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published

Tweets about this