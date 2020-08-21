Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Maguire to be charged in Greece with aggravated assault

Red Mancunian Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was arrested on Thursday night over in Mykonos, Greece after having an altercation with a police officer while out drinking with friends on holiday. The United skipper is currently on holiday before returning back to Carrington for pre-season training. According to the Guardian, Harry Maguire is expected to be charged with […]

The post Harry Maguire to be charged in Greece with aggravated assault appeared first on RedMancunian.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TMZ_Naija

TMZ Nigeria Harry Maguire, Man Utd captain arrested in Greece, charged for 'punching police officer' https://t.co/fOwVCCoCRq 1 minute ago

BishopIkedi1

Bishop Ikedi Harry Maguire, Man Utd captain arrested in Greece, charged for 'punching police officer' https://t.co/7JfqDoKfm6 1 minute ago

primeRmcf

#34 RT @goal: Harry Maguire is to be charged with aggravated assault after an alleged altercation on holiday in Greece, local police have state… 1 minute ago

TMZNaijaCeleb

#BBNaija Updates Harry Maguire, Man Utd captain arrested in Greece, charged for 'punching police officer' https://t.co/hDyD5l0MQT 2 minutes ago

charlie14770228

charlie RT @goal: Harry Maguire is "to be charged with aggravated assault" after an alleged altercation on holiday in Greece, local police have sta… 13 minutes ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain to be charged with aggravated assault, say Greek police https://t.co/rCXJ6dVKnp #Greece #news 26 minutes ago

TMZNaijaa

TMZNaija Media Harry Maguire, Man Utd captain arrested in Greece, charged for 'punching police officer' https://t.co/gUwzlUAvnd 43 minutes ago