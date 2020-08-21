Harry Maguire to be charged in Greece with aggravated assault Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was arrested on Thursday night over in Mykonos, Greece after having an altercation with a police officer while out drinking with friends on holiday. The United skipper is currently on holiday before returning back to Carrington for pre-season training. According to the Guardian, Harry Maguire is expected to be charged with […]



The post Harry Maguire to be charged in Greece with aggravated assault appeared first on RedMancunian.com. 👓 View full article

