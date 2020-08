You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources "We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final



Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:52 Published 5 days ago How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020 Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal



Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on July 12, 2020

Tweets about this