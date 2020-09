Emmanuel Acho: Not paying Dak Prescott is a win-win situation for the Cowboys | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Dallas Cowboys will regret not paying Dak Prescott. Hear why Acho and LaVar believe that the Cowboys & Jerry Jones not paying.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:37 Published 6 hours ago

Skip on Jerry Jones' unconventional drafting of CeeDee Lamb: 'Process has gone out the window'



During an interview, Jerry Jones admitted that when CeeDee Lamb fell to Dallas, it was one of his grandsons and an omen involving one of Jerry’s former college teammates who had recently passed away.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:21 Published 1 day ago