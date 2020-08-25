Global  
 

Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad by Gareth Southgate after Manchester United captain is handed suspended jail sentence following guilty verdict

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Gareth Southgate has made the decision to withdraw Harry Maguire from the England squad shortly after the Manchester United captain was handed a suspended jail sentence. Maguire, the defender, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery in a Greek court following an incident in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old […]
News video: Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest 00:32

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in...

