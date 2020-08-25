Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad by Gareth Southgate after Manchester United captain is handed suspended jail sentence following guilty verdict
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Gareth Southgate has made the decision to withdraw Harry Maguire from the England squad shortly after the Manchester United captain was handed a suspended jail sentence. Maguire, the defender, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery in a Greek court following an incident in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old […]
