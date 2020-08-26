Global  
 

Leeds United set to sign 18-year-old Arsenal striker – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Leeds United are set to sign teenager Sam Greenwood from Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Leeds United are interested in Greenwood as a potential recruit ahead of their first season back in the Premier League. The same article […]
