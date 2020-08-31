Global  
 

With the U.S. Open looming, Tiger Woods is still looking for his game

ESPN Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
He won't be at the Tour Championship, not because he doesn't want to be there, but because he didn't qualify. So now what for Tiger Woods? A short break to attempt to figure out what's wrong with his game before the U.S. Open in two weeks.
