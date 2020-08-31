With the U.S. Open looming, Tiger Woods is still looking for his game
Monday, 31 August 2020 () He won't be at the Tour Championship, not because he doesn't want to be there, but because he didn't qualify. So now what for Tiger Woods? A short break to attempt to figure out what's wrong with his game before the U.S. Open in two weeks.
(CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial..