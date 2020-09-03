Global  
 

Famed New York Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

NPR Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Seaver, a baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, became a household name after helping carry the Mets to their "improbable" 1969 World Series Championship. He died of complications of dementia and COVID-19.
 Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Gloria Tso reports.

