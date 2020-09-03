Famed New York Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Seaver, a baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, became a household name after helping carry the Mets to their "improbable" 1969 World Series Championship. He died of complications of dementia and COVID-19.
Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Gloria Tso reports.
Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age..
Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who was the heart of the Miracle Mets, has died at 75.A news release from the Hall of Fame in Cooperston, New York, said he... Newsmax Also reported by •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Dr. Ulrich Pongs RT @NPR: The famed pitcher Tom Seaver, who helped lead the New York Mets to their first World Series title in 1969, has died at 75.
https:/… 3 hours ago