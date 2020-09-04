Global  
 

Luis Suarez to join Juventus from Barcelona with deal ‘all agreed’ for Cristiano Ronaldo link-up, but this will not affect Lionel Messi’s future

talkSPORT Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Luis Suarez has reportedly now agreed everything with Juventus and will sign for the Serie A champions this summer. Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman is intending to refresh their squad and has already identified many players he wants rid of before October’s transfer deadline. The most high-profile of these is Luis Suarez, who was told […]
 Lionel Messi's Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal are the only players pushing for the forward to stay at the Nou Camp, according to Gary Cotterill.

Antoine Griezmann was 'planning to quit Barcelona' as Messi and Suarez near exit

Antoine Griezmann was 'planning to quit Barcelona' as Messi and Suarez near exit Antoine Griezmann could use the departures of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to his advantage at Barcelona after crunch talks over his future with new manager...
Daily Star


